Corporate SPEAK

From Capitalis Pirata, a type font designed by Roland Henss entirely from scavenged corporate logos. “There are some interesting trademark issues,” says Joshua Berger, managing partner of Plazm Media, which offers a free download of the font set at www.plazm.com/fonts/downloads.
From our lawyers: Fast Company does not authorize the use of these logos, nor does it own the rights to do so. There may well be “interesting trademark issues” at stake–so users should get permission from the companies involved or proceed at their own risk.