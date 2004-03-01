How to Give Feedback

Fast Company readers are far more likely to be asked for their input than the average employee. You’re frequently required to approve, improve, and adjust things that are about to become real. And yet, if you’re like most people, you’re pretty bad at it.

In the interest of promoting your career, making your day at work more fun, improving the work life of your colleagues, and generally making my life a whole lot better, I’d like to give you some feedback on giving feedback. As usual, the ideas are simple–it’s doing them that’s tricky.

The first rule of great feedback is this: No one cares about your opinion.

I don’t want to know how you feel, nor do I care if you would buy it, recommend it, or use it. You are not my market. You are not my focus group.

What I want instead of your opinion is your analysis. It does me no good to hear you say, “I’d never pick that box up.” You can add a great deal of value, though, if you say, “The last three products that succeeded were priced under $30. Is there a reason you want to price this at $31?” Or, “We analyzed this market last year, and we don’t believe there’s enough room for us to compete. Take a look at this spreadsheet.” Or even, “That font seems hard to read. Is there a way to do a quick test to see if a different font works better for our audience?”

Analysis is a lot harder than opinion because everyone is entitled to his or her own taste (regardless of how skewed it might be). A faulty analysis, however, is easy to dismantle. But even though it’s scary to contribute your analysis to a colleague’s proposal, it’s still absolutely necessary.

The second rule? Say the right thing at the right time.