What We Learned In The New Economy: A Brief History of a Brief Era

Netscape, just 16 months old, goes public on the Nasdaq. Shares, first priced at $28, open at $71. Founders Marc Andreessen and Jim Clark end up centimillionaires. The New Economy is born.

April 1997: The Biggest Little Startup in History

Storied venture firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers (also an investor in Netscape) arranges a $48 million private placement for fledgling Internet service provider @Home, giving the company a record-breaking value of more than $1 billion.

September 1997: The Virtues of Narcissism

In a double issue of Fast Company, management guru Tom Peters says your most important job is head marketer of the Brand Called You.

November 13, 1998: Money Really Does Grow on Trees!

TheGlobe.com, a little-known Web portal–whatever that was–shatters IPO records with a 606% first-day rise.

January 1999: Eyeballs by the Truckload

Job sites HotJobs.com and Monster.com pay $2 million and $4 million, respectively, to run five ads during the Super Bowl.

May 28, 1999: Spending Funny Money

With its shares trading near $100, @Home completes a $7.2 billion buyout of Internet portal Excite, another Kleiner Perkins startup, to create “the new media network for the 21st century.” It is expected to compete with AOL.

August 1999: Spending More Funny Money

Cisco pays $7.4 billion in stock for Cerent Communications and Monterey Networks, the largest startup purchase of the New Economy.