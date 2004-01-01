Capitalism, Meet Globalism

Senior citizens in New Hampshire, Maine, and other border states have long grasped the essentials of global economics. For years, they’ve crammed into chartered buses and headed to Canada to score armfuls of meds for up to 60% less than what they’d cost at home. Maybe a little partying on the trip home, too. Ask those older folks: Globalism is good, cheap fun.

The buses are still rolling–but these days, thanks to technology, most everyone has become a border-town resident. Americans will spend about $800 million this year on Canadian prescription drugs. City employees in Springfield, Massachusetts, get all their drugs this way; it’s in their benefits package. Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich is talking about importing Canadian meds for all 230,000 state workers and retirees.

This isn’t just about pharmaceuticals, of course. The twin powers of globalization and the Internet are indiscriminately eviscerating old business models across industries. “Any industry that has enjoyed some kind of protected niche is now at risk,” says Clyde Prestowitz, president of the Economic Strategy Institute, a Washington, DC, think tank. Five years back, business dreamed of the efficient nirvana implied by “frictionless commerce.” Now, they’re being smacked with a haunting new reality: Pricing power is dead. Distribution is out of their control. Capitalism has met the enemy, and it is capitalism.

Is that digital camera too expensive at the local electronics dealer? Find the best price among stores worldwide at Shopping.com. You want that Beemer in black, but you don’t want to pay over invoice? Get data on dealer costs at Vehix.com. Look at the travel industry: Who buys a plane ticket anymore without running a search on Orbitz or Travelocity to see who has the best deals?

Business dreamed of the nirvana of frictionless commerce. Now, pricing power is dead, and distribution is out of control.

The recording industry, of course, is the classic of the genre. Get music online for less? Hell, how does free sound? If you’re Universal or Sony Music, how do you even begin to compete with that? Uh, yeah, you could start by suing your customers, maybe–just like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is trying to crack down on online prescription drug brokers. You know what? In the face of global economics, neither strategy has a prayer.

Which bodes badly in several ways–because the drug companies’ sudden impotence is a lot scarier than the emasculation of the travel or music businesses. For starters, because pharmaceuticals produced $141 billion in U.S. sales in 2002, dwarfing the recording industry’s $12.6 billion market. What’s more, prescription drugs are a must-have, whereas Britney Spears’s latest album we might be better off without.

Most troubling of all, the business model of most drug companies depends on funding research and development with the seemingly outlandish profits generated by current products. Essentially closed local markets have served this strategy well: By selling drugs for more in the wealthy United States than they can in Canada or elsewhere, companies can afford to develop lifesaving drugs that otherwise might never come to be.