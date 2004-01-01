” Now we live!”

Last September, B. Tucker Gilman, president of Gilman Consulting Group LLC, traveled to Baghdad to scout out business development and investment opportunities. Here, he recounts his 10-day-long trip.

To reach Iraq, our group left Amman, Jordan, at 3 a.m. It was a 10-hour trip to Baghdad. We drove all night across the desert in a convoy of Chevy Suburbans, racing about 100 miles per hour to evade the desert bandits called Ali Babas.

It didn’t hit me that we were in Iraq until a U.S. Army helicopter appeared beside us, just 50 feet off the desert floor. I could see a soldier peering at us through binoculars. I could also see that the helicopter’s missile pods were loaded. A colleague pulled out his video camera and opened a window before I stopped him: “He might think you’re getting ready to fire.” He put the camera away. A minute later, the helicopter pulled a high-speed turn and sped off.

I was heading a group of consultants hoping to sniff out business opportunities for Western companies and potential Iraqi partners. We were looking for projects related to the reconstruction, such things as mobile generator equipment and telecommunications. But it runs the gamut. I’ve secured bids for everything from musical instruments to AK-47s and 2 million rounds of ammo.

I’ve been consulting in Jordan for four years, so I know the region. But Iraq is a world apart. If the Arab world is a family, Iraq is the ugly, unloved child who craves attention. Fear of Saddam and his secret police has been supplanted among many by the fear of losing out as reconstruction creates opportunities for business and wealth.

Entering Baghdad five months after the official end of combat operations, I was struck by the capital’s surrealism. Sidewalks were crowded, traffic was chaotic, and businesses were open. But then a U.S. patrol drove down the street, trying to navigate the traffic without stopping. Five Humvees rolled along with troopers in rooftop turrets manning .50-caliber machine guns. The soldiers’ fingers rested on the triggers, their faces tense and deadly serious.

The presidential palace, where we had meetings lined up, was as surreal as the city itself. The opulence of the impossibly long, marbled corridors, high-ceilinged offices, and ornate furniture (now covered in clear plastic)–it all smacked of monumental ego and incredibly bad taste. Coalition Provisional Authority staffers and U.S. military personnel hustled along the halls, working to reconstruct a nation amid the remains of Saddam’s kleptocracy.