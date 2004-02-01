Offshore Storm: The Global Razor’s Edge

The defining political issue for America in the next decade has arrived now, courtesy of India, China, and any number of aspiring developing nations. That issue is offshore outsourcing–not of blue-collar factory guys, but of well-paid knowledge workers. It is a question that will get traction in November’s elections. It will only grow bigger and more divisive.

The tipping point? Perhaps we’ve just witnessed it. In December, The Wall Street Journal reported that IBM will soon ship as many as 4,730 white-collar jobs overseas. The news is essential for three reasons. First, this is IBM–still, arguably, this nation’s preeminent technology company. Second, these aren’t lowly coding grunts (a function IBM has staffed from India for years), but engineers and managers making $75,000 to $100,000 a year. Indian talent likely can do comparable work for one-fifth the cost.

Third, and most telling, IBM didn’t comment on the leaked news. IBM knows its public relations: Shredding the pay stubs of middle-class workers is a sensitive matter. Last summer, as the Journal also reported, union activists got hold of a tape of an IBM employee-relations exec warning human-resource managers that offshoring “is going to raise a lot of tensions.”

So, welcome to your future. Researchers at the Fisher Center for Real Estate and Urban Economics at the University of California, Berkeley, estimate that as many as 14 million ser-vice workers, or 11% of the nation’s total jobs, are vulnerable to offshoring. Intel is opening a glittering new $41 million campus in Bangalore to house 1,000 workers. Morgan Stanley Dean Witter has announced plans to ship some equity research overseas. “A ferocious new wave of outsourcing of white-collar jobs,” the Fisher Center folks call it.

The reality is, offshore outsourcing is inevitable–and for the economy, that’s not such a bad thing. Nowhere is this clearer than in the place you would least expect: Silicon Valley, the cradle of America’s technology economy.

Sure, hourly workers and engineers in the Valley are jittery; offshoring is a touchstone issue for a nascent union drive at IBM’s plants there. But listen to the serious money–the entrepreneurs and venture capitalists who make things happen in the Valley. They understand, first, that this isn’t about a race to the bottom. Rather, to compete in a climate of weak capital markets, their companies have to be run as efficiently as possible.

“It is a global world that we live in, and this is just business as usual,” says Richard Kramlich of New Enteprise Associates, a big VC firm. “We demand that businesses stay profitable or go out of business; to do that, they have no choice but to go overseas.”