You Are Your References

My sister (who’s a brilliant manager and team leader) is looking for a new job. She showed me her résumé a few days ago, and there, in small print at the very bottom, were four words that appear on almost every résumé–and that are now irrelevant: “References available upon request.”

Like millions of other job seekers, she was willing to share selected opinions about herself once a company expressed interest. The thing is, it doesn’t matter anymore. The reason? Your references are everywhere, all the time, whether you want to share them or not.

Wherever we go, we leave electronic footprints. When you post a complaint on Epinions.com, a review on Amazon, or a comment in a newsgroup, your opinions are shared, with everyone, forever. Buy a house, default on a credit card, switch jobs a few times–it’s all there, online, for everyone to see.

The cost of a background check is a fraction of what it used to be. Private detectives don’t do legwork anymore. They check their email, type in a few numbers, and–wham!–the data (more than you can imagine) is right there.

Of course, it’s not just employees who are leaving a trail. Organizations face an even bigger challenge. Consider the case of a company that hired me to give a few speeches around the country. Instead of paying me as we contracted (with the money going to charity), they bounced three checks. After trying to call them, write them, and work with them, I finally had to hire a lawyer. They never paid. In the old days, that would be that. But today, there’s a record online. A quick Google search of the company name would lead you to my blog, which would make you think twice about doing any sort of business with them.

If you run a restaurant, every patron is keeping score for Zagat. If you’re a politician, every potential voter is a potential online pundit as well. It’s pretty easy to get paranoid about this. Pretty easy to imagine that every customer is a potential brand destroyer. But every customer is also a potential brand builder. Dozens of people have posted positive reviews on PlanetFeedback (now known as Intelliseek) and Epinions.com for brands you wouldn’t expect, like Chili’s restaurants. Here are excerpts from one posting: “Do you like service that is exceptional? Do you like having a fair price for what you get? You can get all of this at Chili’s, because it has all that you want in a restaurant. . . . I had a chicken fried steak with corn on the cob and mashed potatoes. The chicken fried steak was as big as the plate, and it is made with Black Angus beef. . . .”

Wow!