60 Seconds With Paul McFedries

Paul McFedries is a neologist, a linguist’s answer to Indiana Jones. He digs through the cultural strata, classifying new words in our evolving lingo. McFedries, 44, has devoted nine years to the hunt, and his new book, Word Spy (Broadway Books, 2004) is the result. Fast Company dusted off its best thesaurus and got McFedries’s take on “Y2OK,” “boomeritis,” and Google-as-verb.

Fast Company : How do you hunt new words? Do you just search databases?

McFedries: Well, I read a lot. Books, magazines, newspapers. Or sometimes I’ll just think of a word and wonder if anybody has come up with it. Right after Y2K, when nothing bad happened, I thought Y2OK would be an interesting phrase. So I did a search on LexisNexis, and sure enough, people had used it. Making up a new word–anybody can do it. I see it as the most democratic of creative acts.

FC: What’s the outlook for language in 2004?

McFedries: It’s always hard to predict, and that’s part of the fun. Though I think one of the driving forces is what the baby boom does. We’re getting to the point now where the oldest boomers are 56 this year. So we’ve had recent words such as boomeritis, which is injuries caused by an aging body doing things it could do in its youth that it can’t do anymore. You’ll probably see more words [about “downshifting”] because more people are realizing that working 80 hours a week to get whatever you think you might need in life is not really the recipe for happiness.

FC: Is there an all-time most popular word on your Word Spy Web site?

McFedries: “Metrosexual” is number one. Second is “flash mob.” And third is Google as a verb. It’s one of the most interesting words I’ve come across. Someone told me that he told his daughter to hurry up and get ready to leave, and she said, “Hang on, I’m googling my other sock.” It’s become this all-purpose synonym for searching, not just searching on the Web.