Between The Lines

That question, apparently, hadn’t occurred to anyone else at the company that day, because the answer was so obvious. “The East Texas State Fair is in town!” Sam Greenberg, the 45-year-old steward of the smoked-turkey operation started by his grandfather, giddily informed me when noon rolled around.

At the fairgrounds, just outside the densely packed rows of local food vendors, Greenberg turned to me to explain how things work: “This is a free-for-all. You just go and pick out a whole bunch of things you think look good, and then we’ll all eventually find each other.”

One barbecue po’boy and order of ribbon fries later, I met up with the Greenberg group in front of the Kiddie Korral–a standard service offered by law enforcement at Smith County fairs in which lost children can be locked in a holding pen until their parents return to claim them.

One person enjoyed a corn dog without the carb-laden exterior. “I’m on Atkins,” she explained. Another contemplated whether he’d need a Pravachol to get through the rest of the day. As for me, I never did get the funnel cake I wanted, but no matter. That po’boy stuck with me long after I returned to New York. Ryan Underwood

Free-Range Vineyards

I’m allergic to alcohol, so profiling Paul Dolan and his work at Fetzer Vineyards was an exquisite kind of torture. About a year ago, I discovered that I’m much less sensitive to organic wines. As I listened to Dolan explain his methods, I wondered if it had something to do with the chemicals that are normally sprayed on wine grapes or the additives that go into traditional wines.

At Bonterra, Fetzer’s organic label and entrepreneurial “test shop,” Dolan is testing a special subset of organic farming called biodynamics. Biodynamics involves practices such as planting during particular phases of the moon, and packing hollow cow horns with fresh manure, then burying them until the material composts into soft, fine soil that can be dusted onto grapevines.