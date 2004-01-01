Will another chief executive soon be out in the cold? With help from governance specialists Glass, Lewis & Co. LLC, the CEO See-Ya squad has spotted this month’s candidate for career change.

Great Lakes Chemical Corp.

CEO: Mark P. Bulriss

Tenure: 5 years

Total Shareholder Return*: -45.0%

Peer Index Return*: 0.8%

S&P 500 Index Return*: -7.7%

Total Pay**: $8.9 million

Other Lowlights:

A former GE star and Larry Bossidy protege at AlliedSignal, Bulriss took the helm at Great Lakes in 1998 amid great expectations. But his long- promised recovery hasn’t materialized. Revenue and earnings remain below 1999 levels. And under pressure, Great Lakes agreed in November to stop producing some of its flame retardants for furniture, linked in some animal tests to brain development problems in unborn babies. Bulriss’s pay isn’t way out of line. But of 12 equity analysts surveyed by Thomson Financial Network, none rates the company higher than a hold.