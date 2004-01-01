A Conference Call Worth 1,000 Words

Picture this: The CEO behind one of the world’s best known but most troubled brands announces a bold rescue plan. He slashes the dividend to finance a companywide transformation. The stock nose-dives. Among outraged investors, there’s talk of a rebellion to force the company to change course. To the barricades!

Now, after a month of second-guessing, the CEO has to face the music. He could defend the controversial strategy; he could cave to the rebels; or he could take a more familiar path, dodging the fight and denying anything is wrong.

Such was the high drama that turned Eastman Kodak’s third-quarter investors’ conference call into a leadership test of sorts for CEO Daniel A. Carp. Our verdict: Carp passed impressively. Confronting his critics, he made a compelling case for change as coolly as if he were reviewing the operating instructions on a disposable camera. See? Nothing to it.

Of course, Carp’s plans for Kodak are anything but simple. He intends to transform the $12.8 billion film giant into a multifaceted digital company through $3 billion in acquisitions and investments. Or as Carp put it, he’d turn a “one-trick pony” into “a more balanced company” that leverages its strong brand, technical expertise, and manufacturing assets into a variety of new digital-imaging ventures. The key: managing Kodak’s declining, $9.5 billion film operation while simultaneously growing new businesses.

It’s not often that you see a big-company executive face down shareholders by arguing for the long-term view. It’s just not a very popular position–or a sound career-preservation strategy. But here was Carp, taking a stand–and doing so shrewdly and gracefully.

He conceded, first, that a three-hour call with investors four weeks earlier had left them wanting. “It’s clear that we could have done a better job that day of explaining our plans,” Carp said. It fell short of an apology, but it did convey much-needed humility and candor. “I applaud him for doing that,” Timothy M. Ghriskey, president of shareholder Ghriskey Capital Partners, said later. “This was a leadership-telling event.”