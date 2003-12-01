Shopping Our Way to Perdition

Colored feet, actually. All kinds of colors: blue, green, orange, red, purple, black.

They belonged to my father, a laborer in a textile finishing plant. During the day shift, he sloshed around ankle-deep in dye, in a grubby old factory in America’s Silk City, Paterson, New Jersey. Every evening, he would return home and slip off his shoes and socks, revealing feet that were dyed yet another shade.

Oddly, I’m reminded of my dad when I think about Wal-Mart, the subject of this month’s cover story. Why?

I’ve always felt remarkably fortunate to work not with my hands but with my mind, in a clean and safe environment. And I’ve always felt an obligation toward those who, like my dad, worked with their hands in American factories. For years, I would “look for the union label,” buying U.S.-made goods whenever I could, even when it meant I had to pay a premium for the privilege or buy something of inferior quality. I was never what you might call a rational buyer.

Yet, until we reported this story on Wal-Mart, I never considered the unconscious decision all shoppers make when they enter one of its superstores to take advantage of Wal-Mart’s low prices. Many people are literally shopping themselves, their children, and their friends out of work. These are jobs that the United States would eventually lose to low-wage nations anyway. But Wal-Mart, as a massively powerful force in our economy, is helping accelerate that loss by years and perhaps decades.

As economist Lester Thurow points out, Wal-Mart is often quick “to junk American suppliers and to replace them with cheaper foreign suppliers.” And Wal-Mart, as our story makes clear, is also far more likely to pressure U.S. suppliers to do whatever it takes to remain in business with the retailer, even if it means sacrificing their own profit margins, closing down plants, and outsourcing jobs to China. If they don’t, they’re likely to be dumped by Wal-Mart in favor of suppliers who can provide the same goods made by people who make a mere fraction of what U.S. workers earn.