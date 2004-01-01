Between The Lines

Apple Computer is like an ant in a jar: undersized, yet resilient. The company furiously works to bring new things to market but forever bumps up against the glass walls of its own limitations (“If He’s So Smart . . .” page 68). It may be on account of this frustrating–and surely humiliating–predicament that Steve Jobs so jealously guards his own image. As Apple’s Todd Wilder told Fast Company last August, “Steve is our brand. It’s natural that people are curious. We have to worry about information getting out. The element of surprise, about our next product launch or whatever, is critical to our strategy.”

No surprise then that my requests for an interview with Jobs went unheeded, but when my requests to attend the annual meeting of the shareholders of Pixar–Jobs’s other company–was also turned down, I decided to attend anyway. Heck, the venue for the meeting, San Francisco’s Museum of Modern Art, is just blocks from our West Coast bureau. I walked right in.

Only 120 or so people attended. Most looked disappointed to learn the session would not include a trailer of Pixar’s next feature, The Incredibles. Afterward, as we stood at the foot of the stage on which Jobs was fielding questions, a striking image appeared. As Jobs stood, all confidence and power, a scenic backdrop from Pixar’s Finding Nemo was visible between his knees: a big shark–jaws agape–bearing down on a little orange clown fish, which, all attitude and gumption, showed no knowledge of his strategic disadvantages and imminent vulnerability. -Carleen Hawn

A Fund You Can Bank On

Fast Company has always been about more than just the story. We aim to move our readers, to involve them, to help them effect change. We expect that you’ll take away many things from our groundbreaking package on the “Top Social Capitalists” beginning on page 45. And most likely, you’ll wonder, “What can I do?”

Contributing writer Cheryl Dahle, who honchoed the package, wondered the same thing. It was her idea to create a way for Fast Company readers to back the efforts of the groups in our feature. Hence, the Fast Company Social Capitalist Fund. Go to www.fastcompany.com/keyword/social78, and donate directly to any of the top 20 organizations. Or give to a central fund that will provide these groups scholarships toward management education. When you make a donation, indicate which group you think is deserving; the fund will award scholarships to organizations that get the most reader support. -Keith H. Hammonds

Spinning a Yarn

Think you know what “thread count”means? So did I, until I looked a little closer. As a fact checker, I’m responsible for verifying every last name, number, and nuance of every article I see. So when Keith H. Hammonds passed me his piece on ultrafine shirts (see “Thread-Count Wars,” page 31), I began to unravel an industrywide mystery.

I called retailers in their shops, then their managers in their offices. I called buyers, manufacturers, and executives. I called the editor-in-chief of Fabric Trends magazine and the director of the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists. No one had a straight answer. Not satisfied, I got out the magnifying glass.