This Turkey Really Has Legs

To all outward appearances, a Greenberg smoked turkey doesn’t seem as if it would taste very good. It shows up on your doorstep in a plain white rectangular box, smelling like something that had been dragged, not quite in the nick of time, from a tragic house fire. Open the box, and you are smacked by a more intense blast of the blaze-aftermath smell. Inside, you’ll find a dark, wrinkled, shrunken bird, hardly a Norman Rockwell centerpiece.

But then you cut a little piece off and try it. It tastes not overwhelmingly smoky, but mellow and delicate, with a rich hickory flavor and a surprisingly comforting mix of spices, the components of which you can’t quite nail down. By the time you’re done chewing that first bite, you’re already searching for the order card to send one of these aromatic delights to your friends, your parents–even the in-laws.

Over the years, Sam Greenberg, the third-generation Greenberg to run the family’s increasingly famous smoked-turkey operation in Tyler, Texas, has converted his fair share of wary newcomers into loyal fans. One of his favorite stories is of a woman from Dallas who called to complain only minutes after receiving her turkey.

“She says to me, ‘Mr. Greenberg, you’re gonna have to send me another turkey, this one here’s all burned up,'” the 45-year-old Greenberg recounts, straightening up in his chair as he grows eager to deliver the punch line. “I told her, ‘Now you just try it and if you’re still not happy, give me a call back and I’ll gladly send you a refund.’ So the lady calls an hour or so later and says, ‘Mr. Greenberg, you are going to have to send me another turkey. We ate that one all up and we need another one right away.'”

It’s not just little old ladies from Dallas who swear by Greenberg smoked turkeys. Movie stars, presidents, professional athletes, even a certain talk show host whom Fast Company reluctantly promised not to name, order them religiously. Standard-bearers of culinary sophistication, including Saveur and the The New York Times, have heaped on their praise.

Like its turkeys, Greenberg Smoked Turkey Inc. doesn’t look very promising from the outside. Just about everything runs the same way it did 66 years ago, when Greenberg’s grandfather, also named Sam, began to smoke the occasional turkey for friends and family. That means the company does no marketing or advertising, unless you count a one-column-inch ad taken out in the Tyler Morning Telegraph every year. It doesn’t accept credit cards; customers pay by check, usually after they receive their turkey along with a bill. There’s no toll-free number. (There is a Web site at www.gobblegobble.com, although this nod to modernity looks as if it was designed in 1962.) In other words, Greenberg’s is hopelessly old-fashioned. And yet, with its legions of fiercely loyal, drooling customers, it is a profitable, growing business–one that could teach MBAs a thing or two about newfangled notions such as core competencies and trust-based marketing.

But don’t mistake Greenberg’s for a little cottage enterprise. It is a nationwide mail-order operation and a complex logistical exercise. By late September, the company’s cavernous walk-in freezers are packed ceiling to floor with premium frozen turkeys. Greenberg’s relies on seasonal workers to thaw, trim, season, smoke, package, and distribute more than 165,000 units of a highly perishable product, all the while running some pricey, high-tech sorting, packaging, and labeling equipment that prepares 4,000 turkeys an hour for UPS shipping. (Nothing speeds up the smoking of the turkeys themselves, though. That process takes four days in one of the 20 squat, brick-lined smokehouses that burn only pure hickory at an exact, low temperature.)