CEO See-Ya!

Dillard’s Inc.

CEO: William Dillard II

Tenure: 5 years

Total Shareholder Return*: -46.5%

Peer Index Return*: 71.1%

S&P 500 Index Return*: 5.1%

Total Pay**: $8.0 million

Other Lowlights:

As the beaten-down department-store sector begins to improve, Little Rock, Arkansas-based Dillard’s is still in the dumps. It missed its second quarter earnings forecast, and same-store and total sales are down through October 4, exacerbated by excess inventory and dowdy duds. Dillard, son of founder William Dillard, has been absent from recent company conference calls, infuriating some who say it’s time to sell. Four of the 12 board members are Dillard siblings, 3 of whom together own 99.4% of the board-controlling shares, making the idea of an independent board something of a joke. Dillard’s wouldn’t comment.