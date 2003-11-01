Remembering a Day and a Man

I was 10 years old on that November day in 1963, quietly sitting in a classroom at St. Michael’s Grammar School in Paterson, New Jersey. The nun delivered the awful news in tears. We silently prayed together, and then we were dismissed in the early afternoon.

The memory of a 10-year-old does not play back in scenes or dialogue. It emerges in a simple, vivid picture that sticks in the mind. And what I most remember occurred neither in a classroom nor on a television screen but on my walk home. Grief was everywhere. On the block where I lived, I remember seeing a young woman hunched over in pain, weeping hysterically. “Oh my God!” she said, over and over again. “They killed him!” That is my lasting image.

My world, our world, was shaken to its very core that day. John F. Kennedy had not only become the youngest man elected president but the youngest president to die. For me and for many of my generation, JFK was one of the great 20th-century leaders and, more important, our first leadership role model.

He had the leadership thing down pat. Jack possessed the vision, the passion, and the integrity to marshal a nation’s support for his outsize dreams: to provide equal rights for all Americans, to create a Peace Corps to help the world’s disadvantaged, to treat the elderly with dignity and respect, to put a man on the moon, and on and on.

So you can understand that I jumped at the chance to sleep in the bed where Jack once snoozed (you can read more about that experience in “JFK Slept Here,” page 123). Maybe, I thought privately, some of the “right stuff” would rub off on me. I had just signed on as editor of Fast Company , and I saw the job as a way to practice all that I have written and learned about leadership over my 20-plus years as a business journalist.

Unfortunately for me, there was no such magic in the old Kennedy compound in Palm Beach. But my visit to the president’s former bedroom started me on another journey–it reawakened my study of Kennedy’s leadership abilities and an awareness of what all of us can learn from him.