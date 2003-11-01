The Blog of Things To Come

The history of the Internet has been about people trying to get the same things they already get, but cheaper, faster, or more easily.

Banner ads are just online billboards. Email is just an online fax. Search engines are just a better, faster library. We didn’t change our lives–we just used the Net to make our lives faster and more flexible.

That’s where Joi Ito comes in.

Joi is one of the preeminent bloggers working today. (A blog is an electronic Weblog, a diary filled with quick posts and links.) But Joi isn’t doing what almost everyone else is doing with their blogs. The typical blog contains uninformed opinion about world events, or overlong posts about the weather or your uncle Bob. The typical blog is narcissistic and often focused on how to get other people to link their blogs to your blog, so that both blogs will rank higher in Google searches.

The typical blog addresses a variety of needs that already existed in the offline world: the desire for attention, the urge to express yourself, a way to pass the time at work. Not Joi’s. (To find his blog, visit http://joi.ito.com, or go to Google and type “Joi.”)

Joi has decided that instead of using a blog to make his life function better, he would change his life to make it work better with his blog. As an enormously successful entrepreneur, political rabble-rouser, and investor, Joi’s not a typical “Hey, look at me!” blogger. He created one of Japan’s first personal Web sites, was the chairman of Infoseek Japan, and runs a $40 million venture fund. He’s also eager to see how this experiment changes his life.

When Joi is online (six or eight hours a day), a camera broadcasts him as he types. If you want him to invest in your company, he’ll point you to a discussion of his investment process and his standard terms, both of which are posted online. He’ll encourage you to talk to the CEOs of companies that he invests in (all just a click away). If you send him a proposal, he’s likely to turn it down, but he’ll encourage you to post it on the blog, participate in an online discussion, and see what the thousands of people who read it have to say. It will help sharpen your message.