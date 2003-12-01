Technology Doesn’t Matter — but Only at Harvard

You’d have to be on another planet not to have heard about the provocative debate stirred by independent business writer and former Harvard Business Review editor Nicholas Carr. Earlier this year, he got under the skin of many technology professionals by claiming that information technology is no longer critical to future growth. His argument, in the Harvard Business Review article “IT Doesn’t Matter,” was that information technology has become so ubiquitous, it’s now a commodity. His advice to chief information and technology officers: “Spend less” on IT; “follow, don’t lead;” and “focus on vulnerabilities, not opportunities.”

Carr’s opinion is an intellectual exercise based on the theory that scarcity–not ubiquity–makes a business resource strategic. Unfortunately, this argument ignores the real world. IT continues to open up new opportunities to compete, and it will continue to do so for some time to come. I enjoy an honest debate as much as anyone but not when it ends with advice that’s dangerous to corporate health. In fact, IT’s ubiquity makes it even more necessary than ever. The technotransformations of the 1990s only hint at how the Internet will continue to revolutionize business process change.

Carr fails to recognize that IT alone has never delivered value or competitive advantage. It’s the combination of technology and innovation that helps companies outpace rivals. All infrastructure technologies–from the electric generator to the internal combustion engine–let work be performed more effectively and efficiently, creating value. But it’s the big idea–twined with technology–that makes the difference. Henry Ford showed how to use technology to change how cars are produced, creating lots of value in the process.

There are many contemporary examples of companies that combine innovative business models with technology to grab market share. Consider the Dell model: Build to order while slashing costs and blazing a direct path to the consumer. None of this would be possible without IT, and the Internet now allows a technology-savvy company like Dell to push the model even further, seamlessly linking work with suppliers and providing new channels to customers.

But doesn’t IT’s ubiquity mean that any company can simply copy Dell’s example? Not exactly. One company’s operating model is not easily adopted by a rival. Issues such as fixed and dedicated resources, structure, and culture often prevent a company from mimicking competitors. Even formidable contenders such as IBM and Hewlett-Packard have failed to replicate Dell’s model.

Carr is right to billboard the staggering sums that were blown on IT. By the end of the past decade, U.S. companies devoted almost 50% of their capital spending to IT. Many poured millions into large IT projects with zero value to show for it. I know of one company that has thrown $85 million at an enterprisewide system that still isn’t working.

But when IT spending isn’t producing a good return, it’s usually because a major development effort has been mismanaged or line managers haven’t paid enough attention to how much work change, along with IT change, is required. That argues for leaders spending more time, not less, on IT initiatives.