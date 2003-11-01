Schmoozing with the Enemy

Maybe the folks at Google, having won the search-engine arms race, are trying to make nice with the scrappy guerrilla fighters. Or maybe the gear heads inside the when-will-this-thing-go-public-anyway phenom are actually a little scared.

Scared, that is, that their prized algorithms, the code by which Google produces results to nearly three-quarters of all Web searches, have been cracked. Or could be.

How else to explain the lavish Helsinki Summit-like charade of good will and cheer at Google’s second annual Google Dance held August 18 in Mountain View, California? Why would Google throw a party for search-engine optimizers, a bunch of Internet coders and marketers dedicated, essentially, to exploiting Google’s weaknesses?

On a grassy field at the foot of the glittering complex that will be the company’s new headquarters (“This used to be the Silicon Graphics campus!” a PR staffer gushes more than once), Google offers up beer and wine, dancing, and polite rounds of foosball and Ping-Pong. Guests try out Segway scooters. Some take shots at Google volunteers perched above a dunk tank. It feels so 1998. It feels . . . weird.

The Google Dance, held in conjunction with the industry’s Search Engine Strategies Conference, borrows its name from the process Google uses to periodically update its index of some 3 billion Web pages. The reordering accounts for new sites and changes in traffic. In that dance, a Web page’s rank can change from 1 to 4 to 10 to 2, and so forth.

Some search-engine optimizers, or SEOs, earn a living by tricking Google’s search engine into ranking a Web page higher than it otherwise would appear. In other words, they try to game Google. So the idea of Google throwing them a bash seems akin to Nixon inviting Communist spies for brunch in the Rose Garden.

But no, Google insists. “This is all good. We want to work with SEO’s . . . the ethical SEOs,” says spokesperson Nathan Tyler. “This is like us extending an olive branch.”