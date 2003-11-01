60 Seconds With Second City

Does your company have a sense of humor? No, we didn’t think so. People are funny, but businesses tend to hide their humor gene in a locked supply closet, behind those old typewriter ribbons. Second City Communications (SCC), a division of the Chicago comedy theater, wants to help. (It also wants a piece of the action, but who doesn’t?) Since 1990, SCC has brought humor and improv skills to companies such as Coca-Cola and Motorola. Fast Company spoke with president Tom Yorton, writer-actors Ed Furman and Greg Mills, and writer-director Tracy Thorpe about improv, stiffs, and Enron.

Fast Company : You guys have performed for a lot of big clients, like Bank One and Major League Baseball. Can you tell me which was the least funny?

Thorpe: Not if we want to work for them again.

Mills: Stiffco.

Thorpe: Oh yeah, they were stiff.

Furman: The most fun is usually with smaller companies where everyone knows one another. Those are easier to write for and ergo, the most fun.

FC: Does your act ever offend anyone?