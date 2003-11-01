Another Blow to the Steel Industry

The good news for travelers: You don’t have to wear sneakers to the airport anymore. Just in time for autumn, at least three shoemakers have introduced no-steel-shank lines that won’t (they say) set off security alarms. Johnston & Murphy’s Signature Series, retailing at $180, features men’s dress shoes with a soft gel insole in an egg-crate pattern–plus a shock- dispersion heel that’s supposed to minimize impact and reduce foot and leg fatigue. Bostonian brings us its Non Stop line–four designs with nylon shanks, polyurethane outsoles, and cushioned insoles–at $100 a pair. Bonus: They’re waterproof. And all of Rockport’s new fall shoes will be made with nylon shanks.