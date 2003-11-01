Wrist Candy

Here’s something for the cubicle rat who has everything: desktop wrist supports that are ergonomically correct and stylish. Fellowes’s new Geometrix gel accessories come in three eye-catching patterns: multicolor squares, blue circles, and black starburst. (The covers are even stain-resistant– protection against that errant knocked coffee.) The mouse pad, wrist rest, and flex rest all feature nonskid bottoms that hold securely to work surfaces. Cost: $7.99 to $15.99. Learn more on the Web (www.fellowes.com).