It’s been said that hard times create the best leaders. I’m not so sure. The inexperienced leader certainly develops new skills when business is in the dumps, the company is in crisis, or shareholders want more earnings and maybe a few heads. But hard times don’t really forge great leaders. Rather, in hard times, the hidden qualities of great leaders just show up.

There are more books on the shelves that try to explain the source of greatness than any manager could possibly read or rationalize into a single theory for personal growth and development. I’ve contributed to this excess myself with a book called The Arc of Ambition: Defining the Leadership Journey (Perseus, 2001). I’m still convinced that a manager’s personal ambition is critical to his or her success, but it’s not the sole route to greatness.

Some traits, of course, are obvious: vision, passion, discipline, and persistence. But I have been both amused and distressed over the past two years observing and advising managers who exhibit these bravado traits, because they don’t always work in hard times.

The vision thing seems hollow when business is stuck in a two-year slump. The troops get tired of hearing the same thing without a recovery in sight. You can have passion for an idea or a product, but that passion isn’t worth very much if your competitors have a better idea or product. And these days, discipline seems to be a euphemism for cost reduction. Only persistence may have value in difficult times.

But there are a few other qualities that inspire people, get a company through challenges, and return it to a path of growth. These qualities lead to sustained greatness, not just a flash during good times. They are often hidden, not touted. I see them only in the very best leaders.

Managing must, of course, begin with an objective. But understanding where you’re going should quickly be followed by empathy, an attribute that is both a hard and soft quality. Understanding what your people, your customers, your suppliers–and even your competitors–are going through is critical to making intelligent decisions when business conditions are difficult. The caring part of empathy, especially for the people with whom you work, is what inspires people to stay with a leader when the going gets rough. The mere fact that someone cares is more often than not rewarded with loyalty.

Next to empathy lies the willingness to understand your personal responsibility for what trouble you and your company are in. I once saw a manager who periodically let his company fall into chaos just so that he could exercise his brilliance in cleaning up the mess.