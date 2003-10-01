Thanks for Nothing

We have Michael Capellas, the chairman and CEO of long-distance phone giant MCI, speaking on the cascade of recent bad news that has engulfed his company. This is MCI (née Worldcom), the company with the credo, We’re the second-largest long-distance company in the country — but when it comes to creative accounting, we’re second to none!

Here’s Capellas explaining why MCI can’t produce basic financial procedures that satisfy the federal government: “The fact that our financial systems need work is certainly not news. . . . We’ve got an internal team aggressively working on it. . . . And we’re going to drive this one home!”

How reassuring.

Here’s Capellas on why it has taken so long to develop ethical standards and an ethics-training program: “It has been an interesting balance in . . . developing this program of finding the correct balance between the science of ethics and the practical execution that comes in the field.”

It is hard to do the right thing, isn’t it?

Michael Capellas shared all this — and more! — on the afternoon the federal government temporarily barred MCI from more government business. A year after MCI filed the largest corporate bankruptcy in history, its accounting and ethical practices still didn’t meet the entry-level standards set for federal contractors. Also that week, three large competitors lodged detailed complaints that MCI disguised and rerouted calls to avoid paying millions of dollars in fees.