Create Jobs, Don’t Protect Them

In the good old 1950s, when U.S. cars dominated the planet, it was famously said that what’s good for General Motors is good for the country. But as GM and many other companies move jobs offshore, that assertion is now being challenged.

The first wave of offshoring took place in manufacturing. Automakers set up plants in Mexico. Garment companies emptied their lofts on Manhattan’s Seventh Avenue and sent their designs to be sewn everywhere from the Dominican Republic to Sri Lanka.

The next job exodus came from the service industries. Large, well-trained Indian workforces now write computer programs for major U.S. corporations. Call centers in the Philippines answer customer queries for insurance firms.

And now jobs that require even higher skills are quickly being moved offshore. Chinese engineers bid to create blueprints for chemical plants for U.S. multinationals, and integrated circuits are designed in Singapore. Boeing may soon manufacture planes in China.

What Ross Perot described as that “giant sucking sound” in his 1992 presidential campaign is getting louder. With a stalled economy and increased productivity driving unemployment rates higher, some politicians are proposing legislation that would restrict the movement of jobs out of the United States.

But this country’s response to offshoring cannot be protectionism — although protecting a few jobs in certain places will be necessary. The forces of globalization, cheap telecommunications, and vastly improved logistics are too strong to buck. Besides, such companies as GM must now send work wherever it can be done the most cheaply and in the best quality. Otherwise, these corporations won’t be competitive, and even more jobs will be lost.

The ultimate response to the outflow of jobs lies in a combination of new-job creation, a return to quality in manufacturing, and policies that encourage critical skills to remain onshore. Solving the problem starts with facing a brutal reality: Some jobs will never return, not when the cost of highly skilled offshore technical talent is less than a third of the cost in the United States.