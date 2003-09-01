advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Larry’s Bad (Facial) Hair Day

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Perhaps it’s the pencil-thin sideburns that frame the Oracle Corp. CEO’s steely visage, or the meticulously close-cropped mustache. Maybe it’s time for a new look. “He has a nice smile,” says Leon Yarusi of Allenhurst, New Jersey, Fast Company‘s official hair-styling consultant. “But his sideburns could be a little stronger. He’s better off showing more skin on his cheeks. He’s not a bad-looking guy. He could play with a lot of different faces.” So be it.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life