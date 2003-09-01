Contempt of Consumer: It’s a Real Crime

The Fuller Brush Man knew what he was doing. In the old days, Fuller’s door-to-door salesmen learned a basic rule: After you ring the bell, take a step or two backward. That way, the woman of the house won’t feel intimidated opening the door for a stranger.

It wasn’t just a tactic, though. It was a strategy — one designed to help the company grow by treating people with respect, in contrast to rival salesmen who were taught to jam a foot in the door.

Imagine the Fuller Brush Man trying to make a living today as a telemarketer or a spammer or any of the high-pressure salespeople who jam their electronic feet in people’s doors. He’d last about three minutes. He’s not selfish enough, not eager enough to steal the customer’s time. It’s a shame, but in the battle to make our businesses grow, we’ve forgotten how to respect the people who pay our bills.

We’re making those people — our customers — angry. In our race to make as much money as possible (as fast as possible), we take time and resources and esteem and careers and use them up as fast as we can. We’ve lost sight of what it means to treat customers with respect. We also disrespect our shareholders, our employees, and our government — but it’s all part of the same problem.

And we’re running out of time to do something about it. Ironically, the obsolete tactics of the Fuller Brush Man may be exactly what we need.

The amazing thing is that respect doesn’t cost anything. Taking two steps back after you ring the bell isn’t just free, it’s profitable. Instead of spamming the globe, market to people who want to hear from you. It’s not just good manners, it’s profitable. Everyone wants to be treated with respect — all the time. In fact, when we treat people with respect, they’re more likely to do what we want.

Some will tell you that treating people with respect is just an old-fashioned notion. Business ethics may be an oxymoron — is respectful marketing the same? Don’t we need to call people at home during dinner or trick them with fine print in order to make a profit?