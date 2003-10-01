Warning: This Web Site May Be More Than You Want to Know

Capitalism and honesty can make for an awkward marriage. Just look at cigarette manufacturers R.J. Reynolds and Philip Morris. In the wake of the tobacco industry’s $206 billion settlement, their marketing has less self-esteem than a psychologist’s waiting room. Here are excerpts from their studiously self-flagellating Web sites.

“We produce a product that has significant and inherent health risks for a number of serious diseases, and may contribute to causing these diseases in some individuals.” (“Our Opinions and Philosophy,” R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.)

“We agree with the overwhelming medical and scientific consensus that cigarette smoking causes lung cancer, heart disease, emphysema and other serious diseases in smokers.” (“Health Issues,” Philip Morris U.S.A.)

Is full disclosure the wave of the future? We wondered, What if other corporate Web sites adopted the same approach? Here’s our take.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s agrees with recent scientific findings that fast food may be “as addictive as heroin.” Multiple studies have indicated that eating McDonald’s food could lead to serious health risks such as heart disease, diabetes, high-blood pressure, obesity, cancer, and many other chronic illnesses.

McDonald’s also believes that eating large amounts of high-fat food can change gene expression and that a change in diet can result in withdrawal symptoms, such as chattering teeth and shaking, similar to the withdrawal symptoms of nicotine and morphine. McDonald’s cares about the nation’s health and firmly backs the President’s HealthierUS push for Americans to eat fewer fatty foods and exercise more.

For tips on how to live a healthier life, please consult your doctor, or visit the HealthierUS Web site (www.whitehouse.gov/infocus/fitness).