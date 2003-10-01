Cheat Sheet

It may not qualify as an entry in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, but much of our investing behavior–especially in the past few years–could be considered certifiable. From a certain billionaire guru of the domestic arts risking indictment over what amounts to chump change to rank-and-file investors stashing unopened 401(k) statements in the freezer, we all have issues when it comes to playing the market. That’s because investing is ultimately a head game, says Richard Geist, whose new book, Investor Therapy: A Psychologist and Investing Guru Tells You How to Out-Psych Wall Street (Crown Business, 2003), is a tonic for jangled nerves and battered brokerage statements. Fast Company spent 50 minutes on Geist’s couch.

Is “investor therapy” a talking cure for irrational exuberance?

The tendency is to think of investors as either rational or irrational. The argument I’m making is that humans function neither rationally nor irrationally. They function subjectively. We all have a unique set of organizing lenses or emotional convictions that guide our decision-making process. The more in touch you become with those convictions, the more mistakes you can prevent in the market.

As investors, we do research, rely on systems, and follow proven strategies. How do emotions override all that legwork?

I’ll give you an example of an emotional organizing pattern that interfered with my own investment decisions until I recognized it. I tended to follow the notion that patience leads to success and action leads to failure. A lot of people are guided by just the opposite pattern: Action leads to success. Neither is right or wrong. They just get in the way when you allow them to decide for you. For me, that pattern showed up as extreme buy-and-hold behavior. But, because of increased volatility in the past 10 years, if you’re too patient, you can miss the good entry points–you may be investing in a great company but a terrible stock.

How does having a better understanding of yourself actually lead to better results?

The market is clearly too large and too diverse for any one person to know everything about every sector. Your best chance of getting a competitive edge is to find the niche that matches your personality. If you’re more of a left-brained person, who likes deductive reasoning and logic, you’re more likely to do better investing in stocks with a 10-year history, which comes with all kinds of financial data to process. But, if you’re a more emotional, imaginative, and intuitive thinker, you’re probably better off focusing on emerging growth companies or startups. It’s about emotional fit.

