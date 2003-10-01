Image Problems

Logo Client Design Firm FC‘s Take

Hong Kong Landor Associates Hong Kong officials hoped to show energy and entrepreneurialism. Landor seized on an ancient symbol: the dragon. “The mythology has to do with strength and power,” says Landor’s David Carlos. “And the color red has positive associations in China.” Within the dragon, the letters H and K, with corresponding Chinese characters, symbolize fusion of East and West. The fiery dragon has become Asia’s equivalent of Merrill Lynch’s hypercapitalistic bull. Watch as Mao spins in his grave.

Virtual Net (Europe) McMillian Design Virtual Net, an online financial-services firm in London, wanted a logo that set it apart from stuffy competitors. “They’re a hip, young group of people,” says William McMillian. He was intrigued by the firm’s name. “When something’s virtual, it’s not really real,” he says, “I thought it meant something mysterious, something hidden. The disappearing part of the V meant transparency as well.” We loved the disappearing V — until we learned it had to do with investments. That prompted flashbacks to our disappearing CMGI stock.

Athletes’ Performance McAndrew Kaps When Ryan Kaps manipulated type for the logo of the elite training facility, a funny thing happened to the apostrophe: It began to look like the owner. “Mark Verstegen [CEO of Athletes’ Performance] laughed, because the flattop is his trademark,” says Kaps. “Since his appearance is well known in that industry, I continued to develop the apostrophe to resemble his profile.” Talk about inside baseball. Those who don’t know Verstegen (like, everyone) assume the apostrophe just had a bad hair day.