The history of women is often told as a catalog of types and ideals, from Victorian shut-ins to crusading suffragettes. In America’s Women: 400 Years of Dolls, Drudges, Helpmates, and Heroines (William Morrow, 2003), Gail Collins also chronicles the struggles of the ordinary. Here are outtakes.

1. The first lawyer in our ranks was a colonial woman named Margaret Brent, who virtually ran the colony of Maryland during a period of crisis. She might also be blamed for planting the seed of our nation’s litigiousness: She was recorded as a party in 134 suits between 1642 and 1650.

2. We found our voices much earlier than is generally recorded. In 1637, Ann Fowler was sentenced to 20 lashes for the rather indelicate suggestion that a county justice, Adam Thorowgood, could “Kiss my arse.” In a nod to loudmouthed women, the Virginia General Assembly ruled that husbands were no longer responsible for damages caused by outspoken wives. The women could take their own punishment: a dunking in the river.

3. We’ve always been smarter than you think — even back when we were encouraged not to think. In the late 18th century, the popular book A Father’s Legacy to His Daughters by John Gregory, urged young women to hide their good sense: “If you happen to have any learning, keep it a profound secret, especially from the men, who generally look with a jealous and malignant eye on a woman of great parts, and a cultivated understanding.”

4. We might be famous for the scarlet letter A, but the more appropriate letter is P for pauper. As today, the most distressed segment of the population in 18th-century America was single women with children. In Brandywine Valley in Revolutionary Pennsylvania, a woman on the dole had to wear a red P on her sleeve.

5. We’re the nation’s most powerful consumers — and have been for 200 years. The literate women of the post-Revolutionary era were the nation’s first mass book buyers. Harper’s Magazine estimated that four-fifths of the reading public was female in the preffiCivil War era.

6. By 19th-century standards, we’re all tomboys. The term “was applied to all little girls who showed the least tendency toward thinking and acting for themselves.”