Between The Lines

I moved to Israel from the United States in June 1995. In the six months after my arrival, five buses were blown up by suicide bombers — three in Jerusalem, where I live.

Everyone developed defense mechanisms to deal with this strange reality. I always carried some identification, even if it was just a checkbook. Israelis snapped up cell phones, because we wanted to be in touch when a bomb hit. But then peace negotiations resumed and the bombings stopped, for a while.

With the Palestinian intifada in September 2000, the bombings returned — and I often covered them as a reporter. I’d race to the scene to witness body parts strewn across the road, and to see body bags empty because there were no whole bodies to fill them.

When I first approached Egged about a story on the bus company's response to terrorism, a spokesperson said that drivers were tired of talking to reporters. Egged had already turned down the New York Times and Nightline, among others. But Israel is a place where talking to just the right person really matters — and where the right cell-phone number is an inside track. I got the number of Egged's media-savvy CFO, Ofer Linchefsky. It turned out he was eager to tell Egged's story. And so were Egged's drivers. Jessica Steinberg

Sundays on the Road With Henry

Annual meetings rarely score high for entertainment value, but this year's Ford Motor Corp. gathering produced some fine storytelling. William Ford, father of CEO Bill Jr. (right), reminisced about his grandfather Henry Ford. "One of the first things he did was to teach me how to drive a car, at roughly the age of 10. I would sit in his lap; he would run the gear shift, clutch, and brake. I did the steering, and . . . I could control the speed."

One Sunday, Henry and grandson hit the road. “I was going about 70 MPH. He didn’t say anything. Unfortunately, there was a policeman who did. He pulled us over.” The officer gave Henry a “little lecture, and we went on our way. With me in the passenger seat.”

The officer never asked Henry for his driver’s license. Just as well, “because . . . he never owned one. I think he figured he knew how to drive a car.” But “when we got home, my grandmother was on the front steps. Her first words were, ‘Billy, you go to your room. Henry, I want to talk to you.’ After that, any time we left the property, I was in the passenger seat.” Charles Fishman