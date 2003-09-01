The Women of Enron : A New Calling

Deborah Perrotta thought she’d hit pay dirt at Enron. The career secretary landed a $50,000-a-year job as a senior administrative assistant in Rebecca Mark’s Enron International division in January 1998. Things were looking up at last. Barely a year earlier, the West Orange, New Jersey, native and her husband, Robert, had moved to the oil town with hopes of starting life anew after he lost his job. The Enron options and retirement benefits that Perrotta received kept the couple’s hopes alive even after Bob was again laid off in 1999.

Many of those hopes died on December 5, 2001, the day Perrotta and 4,500 of her colleagues were unceremoniously fired by a bankrupt Enron. It would be nearly a year before she received any severance pay or found steady work again. Worse, the loss of roughly $40,000 in retirement savings meant the end of a long-cherished dream: hosting the wedding of their eldest daughter, Cara, the following September.

Remarkably, there is a lightness in Perrotta’s face as she recalls the tumultuous 12 months following that painful day. “It was a very fulfilling year,” she says. “It really changed my life around.”

Even though it was a catastrophe, Perrotta also views the collapse of Enron as a seminal event in her life — one that finally set her on a course that is both more meaningful to her and, she says, of greater value to others. In the ashes of Enron, Perrotta, 54, found her calling.

For the past year, Perrotta worked as a field organizer for the Texas Federation of Teachers, an affiliate of the AFL-CIO in Washington, DC. Her first job there, which she held from Aug-ust 2002 until July of this year, was to visit campuses of public schools in Galena Park, on the eastern fringe of Houston. During lunch hours and free periods, Perrotta evangelized to nonunion teachers, many of them young, about the benefits of union membership. She put particular emphasis on pensions and retire-ment planning, including the vital importance of portfolio diversification. It was hard-won knowledge.

“I became an activist so that I could speak for people who cannot speak for themselves,” Perrotta says. “You have got to stand up for yourself, and you have got to ask questions. If you don’t stand for something, you will fall for anything.”

Perrotta had been devoted to Enron, but it didn’t take her long to stand up once the company collapsed. Sitting at home, Perrotta grew increasingly irked by what she saw as thinly veiled opportunism by the politicians and lawyers who were gathering around the cameras. A few weeks after the company filed for bankruptcy, she sat down at her computer and printed several oversized signs that read, “How we got raped by Enron.” She pasted them in the rear windows of her white Ford Expedition, drove downtown, and parked directly across the street from Enron headquarters, where she sat in silent, solitary protest.