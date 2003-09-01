The Corporate Shrink

I’m stuck in a great job with a bad boss. I’ve got a senior marketing position in a consumer products company, where I’ve been for 15 years. I’m highly skilled and well paid. But my immediate boss gets in the way of every good idea I have. He can’t seem to tolerate my wanting to be creative or successful.

Before blaming your boss — and yes, you might wind up doing that anyway — I’d advise investing in a good mirror.

Perhaps you’re actually sabotaging your own efforts, while attributing the obstruction to your boss. Psychoanalysts call that “projection.” Or the problem may lie in the dynamics of your relationship. You may be unwittingly inviting him to meddle, either by coming across as threateningly competitive or by trying too hard to please him.

That said, you could well be right about your boss. Are other of his direct reports having the same problem? That’s a telling indicator. Even if this is about him, though, you’re not off the hook. It’s clear your current approach to solving your relationship problems isn’t working, and you need to do things differently.

One option: Try giving your boss some feedback in a way that’s direct but not self-destructive or provocative. Do this alone or with a group of colleagues who share your sinking boat. Tact is of the essence. If your boss can’t hear what you’re saying, don’t respond by yelling louder.

You’ve tried to patch things up and failed? Then consider one more possibility: Maybe this is about more than your boss. Perhaps your company’s culture rewards conformity and compliance over innovation and individual achievement. If so, then it’s back to the mirror — to ask what you’re doing there in the first place.

The favorite sport at our young firm is trying to figure out our CEO. He’s constantly pitching our services, but he always swings for the home run and whiffs, leaving it to lower-level salespeople to bring in the business that keeps us afloat. He loves to talk, rarely listens, and seems more of a dreamer than a real leader. Everybody always talks about him behind his back. I’m no shrink, but I think he’s insecure and out of touch.