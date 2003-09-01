Anchors Aweigh!

Our Take

One word: Space.com. Dobbs has all of the credentials that a serious money-desk anchor could hope for: white hair, a Harvard degree, 20 years of news experience, and really nice cuff links. He’s the dean of TV business personalities. So why did he have to chase Internet gold with an idea considered loopy even by 1999 standards? Dobbs is back, but he seems cheapened.

A fire-breathing supply-sider who did time in the Reagan White House. But he’s no corporate shill: Kudlow so insistently pounded Merrill Lynch for its involvement with Enron that the brokerage switched its video feed from CNBC to the kinder, gentler Bloomberg TV. Kudlow and cohost James Cramer (pet name: “Sweaty & Nutty”) have one of the more colorful shows on the tube.

The “money honey” was biz TV’s “it” girl in the 1990s. But when the boom went bust, critics labeled poor Maria a shameless tease. Make no mistake though: Bartiromo is smart and relentless. And after 10 years covering the Exchange, she is one of the chosen few who enjoy exclusive media access to the Exchange floor. The other hacks are stuck in the broadcasting booth.

From Rukeyser to Colvin: dull to duller. Colvin isn’t the hippest cat on the block (hence his cooler cohost, Karen Gibbs). But hand it to Fortune’s editorial director: He knows his stuff. His show is a lot like C-Span: not much glitz, but packed with substance. A recent segment involved throwing darts with Princeton’s Burton Malkiel. The boys at the Harvard Club busted a gut over that gag!

Like any good Fox News guy, Cavuto’s take on business — or on anything really — derives from the essential philosophy, “Liberals are idiots!” And in the Fox tradition, he’s unafraid to go for low-hanging fruit. (“So, Christie Hefner, why does your perverted father parade around in his jammies? It can’t be good for Playboy’s sales, can it?” Cavuto didn’t actually say that, but he came close.) Never boring.