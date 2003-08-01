The Promise of Reinvention

Nearly a decade ago, two exceptionally bright and passionate people were prowling New York for money and talent. Alan Webber and Bill Taylor, a pair of editors from the Harvard Business Review, had little more than a dream to do something extraordinary: to create a new business magazine for people hell-bent on making a meaningful difference with their lives.

Somehow, they found me at Business Week, where I was working as a senior writer. I had spent the better part of my career writing about people and organizations that either dared to be different or that were paralyzed by complacency.

Instantly, I fell in love with Alan and Bill’s dream — and with them. Who wouldn’t? Their business plan was no ordinary venture. Unlike traditional magazines that merely cover the news and provide analysis, Fast Company would stand for something important. It would be a magazine of deeply held beliefs, a journal that helped create and shape the business conversation.

I didn’t join Fast Company back then. But a few months ago, I was given a second chance — this time to succeed Alan and Bill as editor in chief. I jumped at the opportunity, largely because I was a longtime enthusiast of Fast Company , but, more important, because I had always shared and embraced their notions of what a top-quality business magazine can and should be.

To this day, those early beliefs form the basis of Fast Company ‘s vision and mission. We believe that there is no greater power in the world than the force of a great idea. We believe that people are the lifeblood of every organization. We believe that the best companies are true meritocracies, where people rise and fall through their own contributions, not through game playing or politics. We believe that work isn’t simply a paycheck; it is the ultimate expression of a fully realized self. We believe that a company’s obligations extend far beyond its bottom line and its shareholders — to a wider constituency that includes employees, customers, suppliers, and the community.

We know that competitive advantage goes to fast-moving people and organizations that embrace change and welcome innovation brought about by new advances in technology and globalization. And we believe that there is a new and growing number of innovators, leaders, and change agents who are reshaping the future of business — for good, for better, and forever.