There is No Corporate Privacy, and That’s a Good Thing.

One fascinating side effect of our networked world is that many things are now transparent. As consumers, competitors, colleagues, and citizens, we can see the inner workings of organizations (it’s not that hard to figure out who does what anymore). We can see the traffic patterns in Detroit. We can monitor hidden cameras in London. And most important, we can raise our voices and comment.

What are you going to do about this new transparency? FedEx has embraced it. The company has made it a thousand times easier to track shipments, by having shippers fill out airbills online. It’s much easier to get proof of delivery. And yes, it’s much easier to get a refund.

Why would FedEx do this? Why open itself to such scrutiny and ultimately pay more in refunds? There are two reasons. One, it forces the company to get better, faster, and cheaper, which further sharpens its competitive advantage. And two, it engages the customer in a deeper relationship that makes it harder to switch companies. Express Mail may be a few cents cheaper, but delivery is no longer all you’re buying when you send a FedEx package. The company is now selling data access as well.

EBay allows every bidder to see the reputation history of every seller. Amazon ranks every single product on a top-sellers list. Ambient Devices is building digital pinwheels that spin faster when the pace of sales picks up for a client. Nordstrom’s CEO still answers his own phone.

Compare those transparent companies with British Airways. Its Web site is designed to automate as much as possible, but it’s actually a barrier between the customer and the company. You’ll find few names to contact about a problem, and even if you do, chances are your call won’t be returned. Four months ago, I sent the airline a ticket to be refunded, yet no one there would even talk to me about it — by mail, by phone, or by email. Desperate, I went to the airport, where two agents and a supervisor spent 20 minutes trying to get through to their own switchboard. Clearly, British Airways views transparency as an expensive intrusion, not a cost-saving asset.

A few decades ago, we discovered that quality was free. It is actually cheaper to build stuff right the first time than it is to fix it later. Guess what? Transparency isn’t just free, it can be profitable, too, by sharpening your competitive edge. In an ever-competitive environment, it is also a requirement.