Between The Lines

So, can I come aboard? That was my main question when I began reporting on Womanship, a sailing school for women based in Annapolis, Maryland (“ Putting Wind in Their Sails ,” page 92). Single-sex sailing is what makes Womanship different from most other sailing schools. Founder and president Suzanne Pogell believes that women learn differently from men and that including men alters the group dynamic.

In my case, though, she made an exception, with the tacit understanding that I was only along for the ride. In other words, I was to keep my hands off the wheel. I immediately started packing for a cruise in the British Virgin Islands, which, in hindsight, was a bit premature. I ended up spending a day with a class near the Chesapeake Bay instead.

It turns out that the women were far too busy to notice me, much less get distracted. From the minute they stepped on the boat, instructor Kathy McGraw set about demystifying the often mysterious process of sailing, demonstrating how to haul line in a winch, how to chart a course, and how to read the wind. How do women learn to sail? By asking countless questions (at one point, I counted a dozen in 15 minutes) and by sailing. McGraw promised that she would let the students do the steering, and she kept her word. There was no jockeying for the helm or showing off, which you might expect from a group of men. When McGraw corrected their technique, they were quick to say, “Sorry,” which she forbade on the boat. “Got it,” was the preferred reply.

By mid-afternoon, the women were in a groove, tacking back and forth as a team. As for me, I was getting nervous about the upcoming man-overboard drill.

Chuck Salter.

Hey, Cutie! Funny Story 4 U! 😉

It was a delicious, telling moment. While reporting “The Dirty Little Secret About Spam” (page 84), I sat in on the Federal Trade Commission’s forum in Washington, DC on email spam. There, William Waggoner, founder of AAW Marketing, a Las Vegas outfit often identified as a prime spammer, griped about the software filters that many Internet-service providers and corporations use to weed out unwanted messages.

“Filters — who do they hurt?” Waggoner asked. “They hurt legitimate marketers like me.” At that, few in the audience could stifle their amusement. Waggoner, impeccably dressed and sporting a long ponytail, took offense. “Who’s laughing?” he demanded, glaring over his sunglasses. “Is that you laughing? You think that’s funny, huh?”

Waggoner had a point. What he does may tick us off. It may be low on the scruples scale. “If you have an ethics-ectomy, you can spam,” says John Mozena, vice president of CAUCE, an anti-spam activist group. But in many cases, whether we like it or not, spamming is indeed a perfectly legitimate business practice.