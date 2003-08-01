Speedometer

Quiz time. Which of the following items cannot be brought aboard an airplane?

Circumcision instrument

Kubotan

Cricket bat

Pool cue

Knitting needles

Ski poles

(Answer: Everything is banned except knitting needles.)

Source: Transportation Security Administration, last updated November 21, 2002

Window to the Future

Which major American company was the first to offer workers paid vacation? Hard to say for sure, but Andersen Window Company makes this claim: “In 1914 . . . paid vacations were all offered to Andersen employees before they became the norm.”

Press release, January 21, 2003, announcing the 100th anniversary of Andersen Window Company (Bayport, Minnesota)

On the Road

$540,400,000,000 Amount of money expected to be spent on travel in the United States in 2003

1,040,700,000 Number of trips expected to be taken within the United States this year

42,200,000 Number of international visitors expected to visit the United States this year