Speedometer

Weapons of (Non) Destruction
Quiz time. Which of the following items cannot be brought aboard an airplane?
- Circumcision instrument
- Kubotan
- Cricket bat
- Pool cue
- Knitting needles
- Ski poles
(Answer: Everything is banned except knitting needles.)
Source: Transportation Security Administration, last updated November 21, 2002
Window to the Future
Which major American company was the first to offer workers paid vacation? Hard to say for sure, but Andersen Window Company makes this claim: “In 1914 . . . paid vacations were all offered to Andersen employees before they became the norm.”
Press release, January 21, 2003, announcing the 100th anniversary of Andersen Window Company (Bayport, Minnesota)
On the Road
$540,400,000,000 Amount of money expected to be spent on travel in the United States in 2003
1,040,700,000 Number of trips expected to be taken within the United States this year
42,200,000 Number of international visitors expected to visit the United States this year
Source: Travel Industry Association of America
Are We Having Fun Yet?
“Unemployment insurance is a pre-paid vacation for freeloaders.”
– Ronald Reagan
“There is nothing more grotesque to me than a vacation.”
– Dustin Hoffman
“We’re ten hours from the fucking fun park and you want to bail out. Well I’ll tell you something. This is no longer a vacation. It’s a quest. It’s a quest for fun.”
– Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold in National Lampoon’s Vacation
Sources: Sacramento Bee, April 28, 1966 (Reagan); Observer, London, February 19, 1989 (Hoffman)
Statisticians of the Obvious
“More than nine in ten working adults (94%) feel that time away from work makes them better employees with 70 percent reporting that it makes them feel a lot more productive — a slight increase from 65 percent last year.”
Source: Xylo/Wirthlin Worldwide