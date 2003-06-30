Speedometer

In 2002, none of the movies in the top 20 grossing films was rated R. Eminem’s R-rated docudrama, 8 Mile, was the top R-rated film, coming in at number 21. Source: MPAA, USA Today

…But popcorn sure does

Popcorn debuted in movie theaters in the 1930s as an affordable snack. Today, 59% of frequent U.S. moviegoers purchase popcorn. That’s about 5.1 billion quarts of popcorn each year, worth roughly $15 billion. Overall, movie-popcorn sales account for about 30% of all U.S. popcorn sales.

Source: Minneapolis Star Tribune, the Popcorn Board

Hollywood on Hollywood

“Hollywood is a place where they’ll pay you a thousand dollars for a kiss and fifty cents for your soul.”

– Marilyn Monroe

“Whew, this movie business is tough. I might just have to go back to loan-sharking for a while to get some vacation.”

– Chili Palmer (John Travolta) in Get Shorty (1995)

“Some of the best movies are made by people working together who hate each other’s guts.”

– Jonathan Shields (Kirk Douglas) in The Bad and the Beautiful (1952)

Have movies gotten that much tastier?

+59% -43% Average price of a movie ticket in 2002 $5.81 Price of a Burger King Whopper in 2002 $0.99 Average price of a movie ticket in 1980 $2.69 Price of a Burger King Whopper in 1980 $1.40

*Adjusted for inflation. Source: MPAA, the New York Times

Hit List

Top-grossing U.S. movies of all time, by ratings (domestic box office only).