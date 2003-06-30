Speedometer

Sex doesn’t sell…
In 2002, none of the movies in the top 20 grossing films was rated R. Eminem’s R-rated docudrama, 8 Mile, was the top R-rated film, coming in at number 21.
Source: MPAA, USA Today
…But popcorn sure does
Popcorn debuted in movie theaters in the 1930s as an affordable snack. Today, 59% of frequent U.S. moviegoers purchase popcorn. That’s about 5.1 billion quarts of popcorn each year, worth roughly $15 billion. Overall, movie-popcorn sales account for about 30% of all U.S. popcorn sales.
Source: Minneapolis Star Tribune, the Popcorn Board
Hollywood on Hollywood
“Hollywood is a place where they’ll pay you a thousand dollars for a kiss and fifty cents for your soul.”
– Marilyn Monroe
“Whew, this movie business is tough. I might just have to go back to loan-sharking for a while to get some vacation.”
– Chili Palmer (John Travolta) in Get Shorty (1995)
“Some of the best movies are made by people working together who hate each other’s guts.”
– Jonathan Shields (Kirk Douglas) in The Bad and the Beautiful (1952)
Have movies gotten that much tastier?
|+59%
|-43%
|Average price of a movie ticket in 2002
|$5.81
|Price of a Burger King Whopper in 2002
|$0.99
|Average price of a movie ticket in 1980
|$2.69
|Price of a Burger King Whopper in 1980
|$1.40
*Adjusted for inflation. Source: MPAA, the New York Times
Hit List
Top-grossing U.S. movies of all time, by ratings (domestic box office only).
|Rating
|Title
|Millions
|Date
|G
|The Lion King
|$312.9
|June 1994
|PG
|Star Wars
|$461.0
|May 1977
|PG-13
|Titanic
|$600.8
|Dec. 1997
|R
|Beverly Hills Cop
|$234.8
|Dec. 1984
*Figures not adjusted for inflation. Source: MPAA