What’s Wrong With Risk-Averse Venture Capitalists?

“Strangulation and triage” is how one friend recently described the new reality of the venture-capital business. “You spend half your time shutting down stuff that quite clearly isn’t going to work out,” he said. “You spend the other half doing everything you can to help companies with reasonable prospects reach profitability. Maybe, if you’re lucky, you recoup your investment. If you’re really lucky, you might actually make some money. But it’s a long way from where we thought we would be.”

The venture-capital paradigm has long been a “portfolio” proposition. A firm makes 10 investments. Eight of those investments fail or struggle. One is a success. And one is a home run. The home run and the success add up to a number larger than the losses on the eight stragglers.

In the latter half of the 1990s, venture capital entered the age of Home Run Derby: Everybody was swinging for the fences on every pitch. And then it ended. Home Run Derby was replaced by Scratching Out Runs.

According to Daniel L. Burstein, managing partner at Millennium Technology Ventures in New York, the abrupt shift represents something more than just a cyclical swing. “The venture-capital paradigm that prevailed for most of modern venture capital’s history is broken,” says Burstein. “The portfolio approach doesn’t work today and, in my opinion, will not work for the next several years. On the whole, there will be far fewer home runs. And if you can’t be sure of finding one giant winner, then you can’t afford to pay for all the failures.”

Burstein sees four key changes in the VC paradigm.

1. Hedging bets “VC firms will make more risk-mitigated investments,” Burstein says. There are a number of ways to hedge: The investments come in later stages, or the investors work more directly in building the company from the ground up, or the company is built with more sophisticated financial engineering than the all-equity structures of the past. The result: “Successful portfolios will have more moderate successes — and fewer failures.”

2. Changing the game “Emphasize later-stage, distressed, and post-public deals,” counsels Burstein. “Companies that are the diamonds in the rough in the post-2000 wreckage will enable VCs to buy more proven assets at lower prices, at least for the next two years.”