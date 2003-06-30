Clear and Present Danger

We find ourselves, suddenly, sadly, in very anxious times. Remember the good old days of continuous economic expansion and seemingly instant wealth? Now we contend with Al Qaeda and Iraq — and the likelihood of some new conflict, wherever, whenever. We’ve faced anthrax — now there’s SARS. And lurking out there, just beyond the front page, is a rickety economy, a volatile stock market, and the prospect of being laid off.

How do people cope in a zone of perpetual anxiety? Danger, real or imagined, can concentrate the mind: A low level of duress typically helps us focus on the problem at hand, and decision making actually improves. When anxiety becomes too great, however, we get overwhelmed, and we shut down. The result: suboptimal decisions.

As the threats — real or imagined — intensify, the challenge is to learn how to handle the resulting sensory flood and adrenaline rush. That’s how people who take on danger for a living remain effective. They keep from becoming unglued by sticking to four key strategies.

Focus on what’s working.

When Apollo 13 commander James Lovell radioed, “Houston, we’ve had a problem here,” ground controllers feared that the spacecraft had been fatally damaged by an explosion. Eugene Kranz, the flight director, worried that the ground controllers’ fear could undermine the search for a lifesaving solution. “Let’s everybody keep cool,” he urged. “Let’s solve the problem.” As the controllers reported one failing system after another, Kranz insisted that they look for what was working, asking, “What do you think we’ve got in the spacecraft that’s good?” He sought to create calm out of chaos by identifying what still worked.

Instill confidence.

Every year, the Wharton School buses 80 of its MBA students to Quantico, Virginia for a brief immersion in the Marine Corps’ Combat and Leadership Reaction courses. As their buses arrive at the barracks, students notice four figures standing nearby. When the bus doors open, the MBA students instantly learn that the figures are drill instructors.

“Get off my bus like your hair was on fire!” the lead DI bellows. Students fall into a perfectly straight line for a rapid-file march into the barracks. And there, all hell breaks loose. Banging on cans and barking orders, the DIs impose a reign of terror. For the next three hours, the students fill canteens, make their beds, and do precisely as they are instructed.

When the students fall short — and most do — they must endure the DIs shrieking at them from all points of the compass. After two MBA students initially failed to make their beds in total accord with exacting requirements, they were berated for their abject failure. One instructor screamed, “You’re from the Wharton School of business, right? Now I understand why Wall Street is such a total mess!” 360-degree feedback never felt so bad.