Between The Lines

When it comes to the business potential of GPS technology, “The Sky’s the Limit” (page 90). But it’s the down-to-earth locations that make GPS work. In the lobby of Qualcomm’s satellite-network control center in San Diego, a hypnotic display on a TV screen shows a map of North America and the number of trucks being tracked using Qualcomm’s OmniTRACs system.

In Canada, 19,786 trucks are being followed. In Mexico, 13,224 trucks. In the United States, 251,261. Oddly, some trucks appear to be floating in the oceans, off the northeast and northwest coasts. “We’ve got some barges and fishing boats that use the units too,” says Norm Ellis, VP of business operations for Qualcomm’s wireless-business-solutions division.

Some of the nation’s biggest companies — Frito-Lay and Schneider National trucking, for example — use Qualcomm, which has two separate systems for tracking trucks. One uses GPS satellites for companies that want real-time precision. The other is Qualcomm’s proprietary system, which uses rented satellite time for companies that are satisfied with knowing where their trucks are within 1,000 feet.

Qualcomm also offers monitoring of vital truck systems, automated driver logs, and messaging between trucks and dispatch centers. Every message — position, driving directions, even paycheck details — passes through the control center. There, behind glass walls, three men sit silently at consoles with huge computer screens. In a second glass-walled room hang a dozen TV monitors, on which each message — nearly 5,000 a minute — between the trucks and trucking companies flashes for just a moment.

Among the messages that move each day are “panic button” alerts from truckers in some kind of trouble. Qualcomm covers so many trucks that the center averages 30 panic-button messages a day. Charles Fishman

Unlucky in Love?

Professor Richard Wiseman, head of a psychology-research department at the University of Hertfordshire, England, studies what makes some people lucky and others not. In this issue, he explains “How to Make Your Own Luck” (page 78).

Most execs could use some luck on the job. But how about after hours? Does Wiseman have any advice for those unlucky in love?