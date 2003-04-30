Between The Lines

The Oakland A’s love statistics, which is why stat-loving fans love the A’s. Sabermetricians, as they call themselves (after the acronym for the numbers-heavy Society for American Baseball Research), have adopted A’s general manager Billy Beane, subject of “How to Play Beane Ball” (page 80), as their patron saint of diamond data.

But the biggest news in stats has been produced by the guy who turned sabermetrics into a cottage industry, a former security guard in Lawrence, Kansas named Bill James. Last November, the Boston Red Sox hired James as the club’s senior adviser on personnel matters. Just as thrilling was James’s unveiling of “win shares,” a new stat that was five years in the making. The idea isn’t easily condensed, but basically, it assigns players fractions of their team’s wins based on individual hitting, pitching, and fielding performance.

Baseball fans may wonder, Which key metrics does Beane load into his own models? He’s not saying — which is one reason why the A’s keep winning. – Keith H. Hammonds

Rob Burnett’s Other Top Lists

I interviewed Rob Burnett (“Who Ever Said Comedy Had to Be Fun?” page 92) during his first time directing an episode of Ed, the NBC show that he cocreated on behalf of David Letterman’s Worldwide Pants. He came prepared for the downtime associated with TV — the frequent lulls that take place as the lights, camera, props, extras, stand-ins, and, finally, the actors are readied for the next shot — with a memory game that he had practiced during his 40-minute commute to the New Jersey set from Connecticut.

“Give me 16 random words — 16 things — and I’ll repeat the list back to you,” he tells me and two cast members, Justin Long and Nicki Aycox. We take turns: “1. Lug nut. 2. Clock. 3. Potato. 4. Defibrillator. . . .”

“Okay,” Burnett says after each item. After we complete the list (“16. Cavity”), he pauses as if recalling an old phone number, and then repeats it back to us verbatim.

Needless to say, we are impressed.