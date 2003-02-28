Who Is the Unlikely Winner of the Wi-Fi Revolution?

The quickest way to business success is to identify an underserved constituency or market and provide it with products that are satisfying, convenient, or necessary. BlackBerry was Research In Motion Ltd.’s solution for people who felt that they needed constant access to their email. Voice mail was Octel’s response to telephone tag. Starbucks answered the question, “Where can I get a good cup of coffee?”

One of the hard-learned strategic lessons of underserved markets is that, in many cases, the product that you think should be the killer app turns out to be one that fails. Digital exhibit A: the Apple Newton, the original PDA. It was a great product; it bombed. Five years later, Palm cornered the market with what was, essentially, a rejiggered Newton: the PalmPilot. It flew off the shelves. Go figure.

One of the truisms of our age is that all computing will someday be mobile, that we will be “always on, always connected.” Not that we need to be always on, always connected. But we want it. We like the idea of it, as the explosion of mobile telephony attests, and therefore, we will have it.

And so it has come to pass that telecommunications companies all around the world have invested billions of dollars building out a global wireless data infrastructure. The high end of this infrastructure is known as 3G — the third-generation wireless standard — which enables broadband mobile computing and high-speed data transfer.

Guess what? 3G is a bomb. Telecommunications companies all over the world are presently suffering because of the lack of demand (and high-spectrum auction costs). They’ve spent millions of dollars advertising it, branding it, marketing it, and packaging it. Now they’re practically giving it away. And still, it sits there — dog food that dogs won’t eat.

What the dogs do like, oddly enough, is Wi-Fi, short for “wireless fidelity,” which allows computer and PDA users to connect to the Internet at very high speeds across radio frequencies set aside for baby monitors and garage-door openers. People use Wi-Fi in their homes to hook up all of the computers in the house to one broadband connection. All across the country, there’s a Wi-Fi revolution going on. It’s particularly strong in urban communities and in places that are home to academic institutions, high-technology enterprises, and tourist or leisure attractions.

This much is true: Wi-Fi is a nifty solution to the so-called last-mile problem. Here’s the basic infrastructure of the Internet. The fiber-optic superhighways that run from city to city and state to state make up the broadband autobahn. They’re great. The ramps on and off the autobahn work well too. But after that, there are only footpaths — telephone wires — that connect into a home or business. Roughly 80% of all residences only connect to the Internet at 56K — and that amounts to nothing more than slow motion. Wi-Fi gets rid of the footpaths. It’s both fast and cheap.