Speed-o-Meter

“Our feasibility study shows that if 1,000 workers donate their sperm for several months, we can get enough funds to pay part of the plant’s debts.”

— Ion Cotescu, a Romanian trade-union leader, on his plan to keep the car factory that he represents afloat. The figures were based on a Romanian sperm bank’s offer of $50 per visit. The average monthly wage in Romania is around $150. — Reuters

Love that’s Built to Last

A Taiwanese couple that has been married for 85 years is the new Guinness Book of World Records champ for the longest marriage. Each over 100 years old, the two have a total of 110 children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. — Associated Press

Stop if you Love Six-Sigma Quality

“Dutch researchers report that at a blood alcohol level of .04% — reached by drinking two glasses of wine in less than an hour — the brain’s ‘oops’ response stops working properly and people no longer realize they have made a mistake.” — Reuters