Between the Lines

What it Takes To Fight Fraud Dennis Marlock is the anti – con man. He has busted virtually every fraud imaginable. That’s why his law-enforcement peers consider him to be a “ Master of Deception” . But Marlock remains frustrated — not by how clever his adversaries are, but by how undisciplined his allies can be.

“There are some simple actions we can take that have a big deterrent effect,” Marlock says, “but we lack the discipline to stick with them.” One example: the time he was interrogating a suspect who was skilled in the so-called pigeon drop. It’s a classic fraud, usually aimed at the elderly, where a person says that he has a big sum of money that he wants to share with you. But he won’t be able to get the money for 30 days, so as a good-faith gesture, he puts $5,000 in a bag and asks you to do the same. But in the end, you’re the one left holding the bag.

“This guy said to me, ‘This is the bank’s fault. Why would they let an elderly person withdraw $5,000 in cash without asking questions?’ ” Marlock recalls. “And he was right! So I created a ‘cash-withdrawal alert’ form. If a customer comes in and asks for a large sum of cash, the teller gives him a form that alerts him to various scams.

“That one-page form led to an 87% decline in successfully completed frauds in Milwaukee,” he adds. “Months later, another con man I had in custody said to me, ‘I don’t know who the son of a bitch was who came up with that stupid withdrawal form, but it has really made life miserable for us.’ “

Over time, though, the banks change management, tellers come and go, people basically stop paying attention — and most banks stop giving out the forms. Meanwhile, the con men are patient, persistent, and disciplined.

The result? “The problem starts all over again.”

They Play a Different Game