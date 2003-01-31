Marketing Plan for a Marketing Book

Loyal readers will remember that I used permission marketing techniques to market my book Permission Marketing . If you wrote to: free@permission.com (it still works), you get the first four chapters of the book for free. I ended up with an astonishing 150,000 plus requests, and it made the book successful.

With Unleashing the Ideavirus, I decided to follow the advice in the book and give the book away for free. (it’s still free at www.ideavirus.com). We ended up, by my estimate, spreading 2 million copies around the world that way. As that happened, the hardcover edition went to #5 on Amazon US, reaching #4 in Japan.

So, with My new book, Purple Cow the challenge was to create a plan that represented the ideas in the book itself. In a nutshell:

Sell what people are buying

Focus on the early adopters and sneezers

Make it remarkable enough for them to pay attention

Make it easy for them to spread

Let it work its own way to the mass market.

So, I started with a topic I knew a population was interested in — new marketing ideas. Books about change are important, but nobody gets excited about change they way they get excited about Jet Blue.

Working with my colleagues at Fast Company, we put an excerpt from the book on the cover of the February issue (In Praise of the Purple Cow). In that article, we mentioned that subscribers and readers could get a free copy of the book if they paid $5 for postage and handling (while supplies last, only in the USA, close cover before striking):

So far so good. More than 650 people signed up in the first 24 hours, and ALL the free books we allocated (about 5,000) will be gone soon after I write this. (In fact, all of the books are gone – please visit The Purple Cow Website for information on how to order a copy.)