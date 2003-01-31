Get a Free Copy of Purple Cow…

Thanks for voting! You’re now eligible for a free copy of Seth Godin’s new book, Purple Cow.

Here are the catches:

you pay $5 for postage and handling only one per mailing address, one per customer valid only while supplies last offer expires March 31, 2003 book begins shipping March 1, 2003, and orders are shipped first come, first served. This offer is limited to U.S. participants only due to shipping costs. Thank you for understanding.

Please enter your information below. We will contact you for payment information via email early in March when we begin shipping the books.

Name Mailing Address City State Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District Of Columbia Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Ontario Oregon Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Zip Code Email

***Please note: Your name and address will be kept strictly confidential and will only be used for mailing your copy of this book.