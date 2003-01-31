In the hot seat

Gary Loveman’s lane change from tenure-track professor at Harvard Business School to his new job as CEO of Harrah’s Entertainment is the stuff of Las Vegas legend. In the five years that he spent as COO and later president, Loveman used Harrah’s as the ultimate testing ground for his classroom ideas on consumer retailing. It was a perfect roll of the dice. Harrah’s revenue has zoomed up fivefold since Loveman came on the scene, making the company — which was once a has-been on the Strip — one of the most profitable gaming companies in the world.

From this month’s Hot Seat, Loveman fills in the gaps between ivory-tower theory and street-level reality.

What works in a business-school classroom but not in the real world?

You spend a lot of time in the classroom talking about strategy — about what the company ought to do — and much less time talking about how the company can actually do it.

Flip that question: What works in the real world but isn’t taught in a classroom?

The day-to-day reality in a business like mine is that when you’re serving people meals, putting them to bed at night, and entertaining them in a casino, sustaining a very high level of excellence every day is remarkably more difficult than I would have imagined.

What business are you in: retail or gaming?

I think of Harrah’s as a large-scale consumer business that happens to be in the gaming business. But that certainly is not its ancestry. Five years ago, it would have been very much a gambling company. Now, we still make all of our money from gambling. But the way that we think about our challenges is consistent with the broader approach to consumer retail.

What kind of thing do people associate with the brand called “Harrah’s”?

Some people like to demean us by saying we’re the Wal-Mart of gaming. I love that. If I can be the Wal-Mart of gaming, I will feel like I’ve done extremely well for my shareholders.

What’s Harrah’s biggest risk going forward?

It’s political. The gaming business remains badly misunderstood, particularly by policy makers. My colleagues in the industry and I need to demystify the business and reposition it as a mainstream consumer business so that it won’t get the somewhat hysterical treatment that it currently gets.